News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Tomahawk couple builds their first igloo.
Snowmen are out and igloos are in for one Tomahawk couple
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
A clipper system will produce higher snowfall amounts in the Northwoods. A sharp cutoff with...
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the year, snow returns mid-week
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the year, snow returns mid-week
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge