1 injured, 1 arrested in New Year’s stabbing in Wood County

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man in jail facing serious charges following a stabbing in Wood County.

Just after midnight on Jan. 1, EMS crews responded to treat a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was walking down the road when first responders found him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wood County investigators responded to the home and arrested the suspect after a standoff. He has been identified as David Kelm.

Authorities said it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by Vesper first responders, Pittsville ambulance, Wisconsin Rapids police, Marshfield Police, Port Edwards Police, and Nekoosa Police.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries according to a news release.

