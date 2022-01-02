News and First Alert Weather App
Neuberger’s Hat Trick Leads Pointers to Big Win to Open 2022

By Matt Infield and UWSP Athletics
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Senior Nicole Neuberger (Minnetrista, Minn./Orono) scored her first career hat trick as the UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team (6-7-0) completed the series sweep of Lawrence (0-11-0) with an 8-0 win. Neuberger’s hat trick was just the 28th in program history.

Maike Zipp (Fond du Lac, Wis./Fond du Lac) opened the scoring at 6:40 of the first period. Katie Stanius (Forest Lake, Minn./Forest Lake) and Laina Berthiaume (South Haven, Minn./Hutchinson) had assists on the goal.

Later in the first, Stanius scored to make it 2-0. Her goal was assisted by Lauren Wincentsen (Wausau, Wis./West).

Neuberger opened her scoring account on the night at 3:20 of the second. Ashtyn Wiltscheck (Sleepy Eye, Minn./New Ulm) and Molly Millar (Anchorage, Alaska/East) added helper’s on Neuberger’s first goal.

It was Neuberger again with the goal at 12:15 of the second with Mary Kremer (Sussex, Wis./Arrowhead Warhawks) getting the assist.

A minute and a half later, Lindsey McLean (Delafield, Wis./Kettle Moraine) scored her first collegiate goal. Wiltscheck and Berthiaume each had their second assist of the game on the goal.

Sara Aadalen (Wayzata, Minn./Wayzata) pushed the lead to 6-0 at 15:14 of the second. Zipp picked up her second point of the night with a helper.

Thirty-six seconds later, Kremer scored on the power play. Courtney Leising (Maple Grove, Minn./Maple Grove) and Neuberger had assists on the fifth goal of the period.

Neuberger had a power-play snipe at 7:30 in the third period for the hat trick. Kremer had her second assist and third point of the night.

Shayna Grais (Lincolnwood, Ill./Niles West) recorded a shutout in her first career start. She made 11 saves. Lawrence goaltenders Charlie Prior and Maeve Tallman combined for 49 saves.

The Pointers close out the weekend at home on Sunday (Jan. 2) against Saint Mary’s. Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m. at Ice Hawks Arena.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

