First Alert Weather: Cold start to the year, snow returns mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy New Year! We have started off 2022 with rather chilly conditions across North Central Wisconsin, but it certainly could be worst this time of year. Dangerously low wind chills have stayed off to the west of the region, but still, bundle up before heading outside.

Sunshine will be common throughout the day on this first Sunday of the year. Afternoon readings topping out in the low 10s. A few passing clouds tonight and cold with lows in the single digits below zero. Monday will feature sunshine along with some clouds and a milder afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Increasing clouds Tuesday with light snow moving in for Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 20s. Snow is anticipated to affect the area on Wednesday. At this time, a few inches of accumulation could occur. We are monitoring Wednesday for a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential impacts on travel in the area. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Snow expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

A few inches of accumulation is anticipated mid-week. (WSAW)

Snow will be around into Wednesday night. (WSAW)

Colder air moves back into the area on Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine. Afternoon readings will struggle to make it into the low 10s. Clouds are back to end the work week on Friday with highs in the upper single digits. Light snow or snow showers could be falling Friday night and on Saturday. Highs on Saturday in the low 20s. Partly sunny next Sunday with highs in the upper 10s.

A bit milder for Monday through Wednesday, then colder air returns Thursday. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.