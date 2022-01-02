News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cold start to the year, snow returns mid-week

Plenty of sunshine for today but staying rather chilly. Have the snow shovel on stand by for Wednesday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy New Year! We have started off 2022 with rather chilly conditions across North Central Wisconsin, but it certainly could be worst this time of year. Dangerously low wind chills have stayed off to the west of the region, but still, bundle up before heading outside.

Sunshine will be common throughout the day on this first Sunday of the year. Afternoon readings topping out in the low 10s. A few passing clouds tonight and cold with lows in the single digits below zero. Monday will feature sunshine along with some clouds and a milder afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Increasing clouds Tuesday with light snow moving in for Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 20s. Snow is anticipated to affect the area on Wednesday. At this time, a few inches of accumulation could occur. We are monitoring Wednesday for a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential impacts on travel in the area. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Snow expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Snow expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.(WSAW)
A few inches of accumulation is anticipated mid-week.
A few inches of accumulation is anticipated mid-week.(WSAW)
Snow will be around into Wednesday night.
Snow will be around into Wednesday night.(WSAW)

Colder air moves back into the area on Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine. Afternoon readings will struggle to make it into the low 10s. Clouds are back to end the work week on Friday with highs in the upper single digits. Light snow or snow showers could be falling Friday night and on Saturday. Highs on Saturday in the low 20s. Partly sunny next Sunday with highs in the upper 10s.

A bit milder for Monday through Wednesday, then colder air returns Thursday.
A bit milder for Monday through Wednesday, then colder air returns Thursday.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County
New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
UWSP men’s basketball’s New Year’s game canceled due to impending weather
Terry Ashenbrenner finds a new home after he lost his home in a fire back in November.
UPDATE: Vietnam Veteran finds a home

Latest News

Mostly sunny and cold today. Snow is back in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Staying very cold throughout the rest of the weekend
First Alert Weather: Staying cold for the first several days of the new year
Clouds with temps topping out in the low to mid 10s, wind chills in the single digits to around...
First Alert Weather: Ringing in the new year with colder weather
Colder to start 2022 with lots of clouds as the snow stays south. Wind chills as low as -15°...
First Alert Weather: New Year's Eve Night Forecast