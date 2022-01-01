UWSP men’s basketball’s New Year’s game canceled due to impending weather

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball New Year’s Day game scheduled against Benedictine has been canceled.

An impending winter storm in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois and consequent travel issues will not allow for Benedictine to travel on Saturday causing the cancelation.

The Pointers will return to play on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at UW-River Falls in WIAC play. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.