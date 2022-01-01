News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UWSP men’s basketball’s New Year’s game canceled due to impending weather

(WSAW)
By UWSP Athletics
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball New Year’s Day game scheduled against Benedictine has been canceled.

An impending winter storm in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois and consequent travel issues will not allow for Benedictine to travel on Saturday causing the cancelation.

The Pointers will return to play on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at UW-River Falls in WIAC play. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
First refugee families welcomed to Wausau
New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
Wausau man wins $1.1 million in fantasy football

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during a NFL training camp Friday, July...
Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers
High School Sports 12/30/2021
Athens girls basketball, Stratford boys basketball pick up wins at home in Dec. 30 prep highlights
High School Sports 12/30/2021
High School Sports 12/30/2021
FILE: LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception in 1995. (AP Photo/Dan Currier)
LeRoy Butler named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Merrill girls basketball head coach Adam Smith at practice on Jan. 27.
Funeral services set for Merrill coach and teacher