Rotary Winter Wonderland completes 2021 season

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - After over a month of lighting up the Marshfield night, the Rotary Winter Wonderland wrapped up their 2021 season Friday night with their final night of light displays.

The Rotary has worked since October to transform Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield into the seasonal winter favorite. Light displays offer visitors a chance to walk through lights or they can drive through in their vehicles.

The season officially opened on Nov. 26 and now this year’s run came to an end on New Year’s Eve. Scott Larson is a former chair for the Winter Wonderland’s committee. He now works as the Build and Design Chair. Every year he is humbled by the end of the season.

“It’s always a special night on the last night,” said Larson. “It’s the culmination of so many hours of volunteers putting in the effort to make this happen.”

The goal of the Winter Wonderland is to raise money for Wisconsin food pantries. This year, the committee believes they brought in around $80,000 in cash donations and close to $50,000 worth of food donations.

“It’s really gratifying to see all the effort of all the people coming out to make this possible,” said Larson.

People come from all over to see the lights and to help the cause. Patty Bell has lived in Marshfield for 20 years. She and her family make an effort to visit and appreciate the work the Rotary does.

“Food insecurities are huge and this is going to help a lot,” said Bell. “Marshfield is unique in that we have this type of display and this is a tribute to all the work that Rotary puts into it.”

The Rotary dealt with challenges from nature this year as well. Wind storms in mid-December caused minor damage at the Wonderland, but crews were able to clean them up.

“Luckily it wasn’t much damage, just kind of blowing stuff over,” said Larson. “That was something above and beyond normally what we have to deal with in a normal season.”

The Rotary will begin clean-up and tear down of the lights next week. Planning for next season will begin no later than May.

