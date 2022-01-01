Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area opens for tubing and skiing

ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wood County classic opened up to the public Saturday as tubing and skiing returned to Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area in Arpin.

The longtime winter favorite re-opened its tubing hill and skiing/snowboarding hills Saturday for the first time this season. Dan Vollert works as the Maintenance Program Supervisor for Wood County Parks and Forestry. He says the bluff is a great place to get outside and be active in the winter.

“It allows kids to get out and get exercise,” said Vollert. “You just get done with Christmas and New Year’s dinners, you want to work off some pounds.”

The hills are open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every weekend, weather permitting. Sessions are split from 10:00-1:00 and from 1:00-4:00. Vollert says not having snow machines can make opening a challenge.

“We’re kind of at the mercy of the weather,” said Vollert. “We need about 10 inches or so to be up and running and we’re right at that amount. It’s really a credit to our hard-working crews.”

In addition to the tubing and skiing hills, Powers Bluff offers 2.5 miles of snowshoe, cross country skiing, and fat-tire trails to explore.

“It’s kind of one of the hidden gems of Wood County,” said Vollert.

The cost for one session is $12. An all-day pass for both sessions costs $20. For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.