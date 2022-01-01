News and First Alert Weather App
Polar Bear Jump raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

25th annual plunge in Nekoosa has raised over $18,000 through this year’s jump
One jumper goes for an all-out swan dive at the 25th Annual Polar Bear Jump at The Lure Bar &...
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - On the banks of Petenwell Lake in Nekoosa, ambitious jumpers made the leap into frigid waters in an effort to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. The 25th Annual Polar Bear Jump took place at The Lure Bar & Grill Saturday, marking its return after a year’s hiatus.

The plunge has been hosted by The Lure for over two decades. Michael Redmond has been coming from Illinois for years now to participate in the jump.

“After my father spent some time at Marshfield Clinic and passed away, it became an important event for me,” said Redmond. “I’ve been coming ever since.”

Participants make a pledge to the Children’s Miracle Network before they jump off a dock into freezing water.

“All of the money raised today will help kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital,” said CMN Program Manager Amanda Lancour. “We want to provide the best care for kids and their families.”

According to Lancour, over $18,000 has been raised through the event. The money goes to help kids and their families, like Ethan Lehman. Lehman suffered a skull injury in 2018 due to a fallen tree branch. He’s been going through brain surgeries and care since.

“He’s a warrior,” said Redmond. “It’s only about him. Nothing else matters.”

Plungers can run straight into a nearby hot tub after getting out of the water. Lancour says no matter what role people played, anyone who showed up Saturday is making a difference.

“Whether you’re a jumper or a donor or a spectator, it’s really important to have a variety that in turn supports kids in their communities,” said Lancour.

