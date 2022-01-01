News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White

The actress’ late husband was buried at Graceland Cemetery in 1981.
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A small town in Wisconsin has a unique connection to the late Betty White.

White’s third husband, and Password Host Allen Ludden, grew up in Mineral Point. He was buried at Graceland Cemetery in 1981. Though there are rumors of White visiting, she had not been back to visit Mineral Point for quite some time.

“Allen Ludden and Betty White is our connection to Hollywood,” Jason Basting, Mayor of Mineral Point said. “For a small town of 2,600 people, it’s pretty neat to have that type of connection. She’s a legend right?”

The Commerce Street Brewery Hotel has a beer called Blonde Betty in honor of the beloved actress and comedian. Over the years, patrons started buying beers for White in case she ever visited the bar one day. The bartenders kept track of the beers using a chalkboard and marking ‘Betty’s Beers’.

Now – since she has passed, Commerce Street Brewery will donate all the proceeds from the Blonde Betty beer to a cause White loved.

“Betty has 41 beers waiting for her,” Mike Zupke, owner of Commerce Street Brewery Hotel said. “We decided if people keep buying beers, we will keep taking it and will put the money toward a good animal cause for her.”

Zupke says he will continue collecting funds until the of January before the donation is made.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
First refugee families welcomed to Wausau

Latest News

Polar Bear Jump raises money for Children’s Miracle Network
Polar Bear Jump raises money for Children’s Miracle Network
New Year's resolutions
Health experts give tips to stay true to a new year’s resolution
One jumper goes for an all-out swan dive at the 25th Annual Polar Bear Jump at The Lure Bar &...
Polar Bear Jump raises money for Children’s Miracle Network
Powers Bluff in Arpin offers a tubing hill and a skiing hill
Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area opens for tubing and skiing
Staying very cold throughout the rest of the weekend
First Alert Weather: Staying cold for the first several days of the new year