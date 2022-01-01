News and First Alert Weather App
Granite Peak’s tourist help local economy

Ski resorts busiest week of the year
Granite Peak Ski Area
Granite Peak Ski Area(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter break is an important week for businesses in the ski industry.

The week of winter break was the busiest week for the ski resort and Friday was the busiest day.

“From a midweeks standpoint, easily thousands and thousands of people ahead of where we were the week before Christmas,” said Greg Fisher, general manager of Granite Peak.

Many people from Chicago, Minnesota, and southern Wisconsin traveled to Granite Peak to participate in winter activities. So many people showed up on Friday that all of the day passes were sold out.

“It’s definitely one of the busiest weeks of the year,” said Fisher, “I think today will be our busiest day of this week.”

All 7 ski lifts were in use, which was the first day the ski resort has been able to do that.

Winter Break set the tone for the rest of the season.

“We have a lot of folks who have the week off so they might join us for one or two days. We see a lot of returning traffic afterward,” said Fisher.

The ski resort brings in so many tourists it is critical for the local economy.

“The last probably week and a half or so we’ve had a lot of customers coming in from the hill right after it gets dark or when they close down a stopping in,” said James Clark, general manager of The Garage sports bar.

Granite Peak tourists stop into the sports bar to share their stories of skiing on the hill.

“And it’s nice because they talk about their ski stories after they’ve been at the hill for the day. And share those stories with us and each other. At it really makes a cool community here at our place,” said Clark.

Economic Impact of Granite Peak 12/31/2021
Vietnam Veteran Finds Home 12/31/2021
