First Alert Weather: Staying cold for the first several days of the new year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While a major winter storm continues to push through portions of the upper midwest, most of Wisconsin remains just north of the system, which allows the Arctic Air to invade the Badger State for the rest of the weekend. The Arctic Air will remain firmly entrenched across Wisconsin for Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

While temperatures will begin to moderate early next week, expect another shot of the Arctic Air to return by the end of next week and into the following weekend.

Snow chances remain fairly minimal for most of central Wisconsin, with the next best chance for snowfall and accumulation arriving Wednesday morning as another Arctic Cold Front knives through Wisconsin. At this time, most of central Wisconsin will receive a good 2″-3″ of snow accumulation before the big cool down, with Lake Effect Regions in the north, receiving several more inches throughout the end of the week.

