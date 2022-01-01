First Alert Weather: Ringing in the new year with colder weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy New Year! Winter will be in full effect temperature-wise across North Central Wisconsin in the early days of 2022. Clouds are going to be common today with a chance of snow showers in the far south this afternoon as the winter storm tracking through the Midwest, impacts locations like Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago with accumulating snowfall. Colder with highs today in the low to mid 10s.

The winter storm will track too far to the south of the area to causing any issues. (WSAW)

Wind chills will be running near or below zero this weekend into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows slipping back to near or a few degrees below zero. Wind chill values will be as low as -15°. Sunshine returns to wrap up the weekend on Sunday, but continued cold. Highs in the low 10s. It will be dry and cold at Lambeau Field for the Packers game on Sunday night. Temperatures will dip back from the 10s into the single digits.

The new work week kicks off with a fair amount of sunshine on Monday and a milder afternoon as temps rebound into the low to mid 20s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday with a risk of light snow or snow showers at night. Highs in the mid 20s. Cooler Wednesday with light snow possible. Highs in the upper 10s. Colder for Thursday with considerable cloudiness and a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper single digits. A mix of sun and clouds on Friday with afternoon readings struggling to make it into the low 10s.

A bit milder Monday and Tuesday, then getting colder for the second half of the week ahead. (WSAW)

All in all, a colder first week of January is on tap, but still far from the bitter cold surges that we have experienced in years past.

