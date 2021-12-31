Winter driving tips for young drivers

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Driving in bad weather or snowy conditions can be hard for any driver, but it can be even more challenging for young drivers.

CW Driving School in Schofield is giving young drivers some tips to stay safe this winter.

If a snowstorm passed overnight, drivers should make sure to clear their windshields in the morning.

“You want to be able to keep your windshield clear, your mirrors clear. Start the car. Let it warm up so all the fluids are doing good,” said Neil Gavinski, owner of CW Driving School, “and when you get out on the road, slowing down. Patience is safety.”

Gavinski encourages drivers to leave a little earlier to their destination so they get there on time and safely.

When driving in severe weather, drivers should take it slow and continually check their mirrors to assess traffic in front and behind the car. That way, drivers can take evasive action if a sliding car or a car is coming from behind too quickly.

Flashing your brake lights can signal to drivers that you’re slowing down. Drivers can also use their hazard lights to tell other drivers your slowing down.

“Maybe get those flashers on. Let big trucks know behind you, hey we’re coming up on some really slippery weather, slippery roads, and bad weather. That we are going to slow the traffic up,” said Gavinski.

Making sharp turns on icy or snow-covered roads is not recommended. Instead, Gavinski suggests using the 90-degree method. The method includes slowing down before turning, then turning the vehicle about 90-degrees. That way, if a driver happens to slip or slide they will stay on the road.

CW Driving School is offering classes to new drivers Monday through Thursday from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

