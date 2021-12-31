News and First Alert Weather App
Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during a NFL training camp Friday, July...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during a NFL training camp Friday, July 30, 2021, in Eagan, Minn.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Associated Press and DAVE CAMPBELL
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The big blow comes two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay.

Cousins is unvaccinated. Even if he’s asymptomatic, he wouldn’t be able to return in time to face the Packers.

The NFL recently reduced the required quarantine period to five days.

The Vikings are 7-8. They are one game out of the last wild-card spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. Sean Mannion is in line to start for Minnesota on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

