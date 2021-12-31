Two dead, two injured in Shawano County explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people died in an explosion at a mechanic garage in Shawano County Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion happened at about 12:30 p.m. at the repair shop near the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 156 in the Town of Lessor. Four people were in the building at the time of the blast. Two people died and two were airlifted to a hospital in Appleton.

“After the incident for the explosion was called into the Sheriff’s Department, fire and an officer from the State Patrol responded where they located some injured subjects and deceased subjects and were able to bring them out of the structure and try and perform aid on them,” said Det. Richard Wright, Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright says the initial investigation shows the explosion happened inside the building.

“From my initial investigation, there was an explosion from items within the building that caused the building to pressurize and explode outward, which caused injuries to the people inside,” says Wright.

The building sustained damage in the explosion.

“There’s damage to all structure of the one building of the explosion side, and from the explosion entering the other building there’s damage to that that it won’t be livable at this time,” says Wright.

No names were released.

Wright says the ownership of the building was changing hands.

