Safety tips for shoveling snow

A group of students shovels for the elderly
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter in Wisconsin means a lot of shoveling snow, and there are steps to take before and during the chore to avoid injury.

One of the first things to consider is choice of clothing. Even though it’s cold outside, snow is heavy and the work is exerting, so it’s easy to overheat.

“Wearing light layers allows the heat to escape and the sweat to wick away from your body.  That way, you’re not going to over-exert your heart,” said Aspirus Occupational Therapist Kaycie Berhorst.

Posture and form is important while shoveling to avoid muscle strain.  Pushing snow is easier than lifting.  If the snow has to be lifted, doing so with the legs rather than the arms and shoulders is advised. Pivoting the entire body rather than twisting just the torso will also help fend off back strain.

Another big consideration is fitness.  People who get little exercise or have a history of heart disease should consult their doctor before starting, especially if they are over 40.

“You’re out there thinking you’re not doing a whole lot of work, you’re not taking the breaks you’re supposed to, and you think, ‘Oh, it’s not that hard, I can go out there and shovel snow.’  But it is, it’s really taxing work.  Snow is heavy, it’s cold – it’s harder to breathe when it’s cold out,” said Berhorst.

