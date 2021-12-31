Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area to open Saturday

ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area tubing and skiing hills will be open Saturday and Sunday.

There will be two sessions of tubing each day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1– 4 p.m.

The ski hill will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tow tickets are $12 per session or $20 for an all-day pass.

The warming house will be open with concessions and snowshoe rentals available. Tubes are provided with your tow ticket.

The multi-use trails at Powers Bluff and Richfield 360 County Forest will be packed and open for use. Multi-use trails are open to snowshoe, fat tire bike, and cross-country skiing.

The Nepco Lake cross-country ski trails will be packed as well. There is a separate single-track trail at Nepco for snowshoeing, hiking, and fat-tire biking.

Participants must purchase a trail pass prior to using any of the winter groomed trails. Passes may be purchased at the Parks and Forestry office, or at the trailhead of each trail.

The main entrance is located at 6990 Bluff Drive in Arpin.

