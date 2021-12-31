News and First Alert Weather App
Oshkosh woman keeps her New Year’s Resolution to run 365 days and 2,021 miles

She says while the year may be over, her running journey is not and encourages everyone who sets a resolution this year to push to keep them.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - When the ball dropped one year ago today, Diane Schneider, a phy-ed teacher at Fond Du Lac High School who lives in Oshkosh, set a goal for herself to run all 365 days and log 2,021 total miles.

“I decided in 2021. I’m going to run 2,021 miles and, I’m going to go on a running streak of running every single day for 365 days and, today I achieved that,” Diane Schneider said.

Schneider first started running with her sister a few years ago after their father died from pancreatic cancer. She says running to raise awareness is just one of many things that get her on her feet at 4:00 each morning to run at least 5.5 miles.

“It’s the time that works best for me and, it starts off my day, every day on the right foot,” she said. “I enjoy it! It’s my time in nature, it’s my time to myself, it’s my time to talk to god. it’s so many things, and I’m proud of myself.”

She said the journey has also helped her learn just how important keeping your resolutions is.

“Setting goals for yourself and achieving them. There’s nothing that feels better than that. And knowing you’re capable of your hopes and your goals in all the things your dream, I don’t know. I just think we need to set those goals for ourselves,” she said.

While her dad isn’t here anymore, Schneider said she’s felt his presence throughout her whole journey through sounds of red cardinals.

“I’ve heard a lot of cardinals recently but, I haven’t seen them. I’m always the person looking around for the Cardinals in the trees. In my last 10th of a mile today, when I looked at my watch, there was a red Cardinal in the tree,” she cried. “Even though he would think I’m crazy and tell me to take a break, he was there. He saw.”

She says while the year may be over, her running journey is not and encourages everyone who sets a resolution this year to push to keep them.

