Informational class on television streaming services to be held in Boulder Junction

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boulder Junction Public Library/Community Center will host a free presentation to educate people about television streaming servies.

“Ditch the Dish: Streaming Media 101″ is Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. The class will be held in-person at the Boulder Junction Community Center and will be recorded and posted to the library’s YouTube channel after the presentation.

It’s located at 5392 Park Street.

Librarian and tech enthusiast Teresa Schmidt will present an introduction to streaming video and other media. Attendees will learn about Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and others. She’ll also explain the equipment needed to stream televison.

Visit //www.boulderjunctionlibrary.org/for more information on this and other programs at the Boulder Junction Public Library or call the library at 715-385-2050.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.