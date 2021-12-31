News and First Alert Weather App
Fire destroys building, garbage trucks in Waupaca County

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire destroyed some garbage trucks and a shop in Waupaca County Thursday.

At about 5 p.m., the New London Fire Department was called to GFL Environmental, formally Graichen Sanitation, at E8257 Highway 54. The shop is located in the Township of Mukwa.

Firefighters found a 40-by-60 foot shop used for maintenance of garbage trucks on fire. Two garbage trucks inside the burning building were also on fire.

The building and two trucks were destroyed, according to the New London Fire Department.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. There were no reports of injuries.

Crews were on scene for about three hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several departments responded to the fire.

