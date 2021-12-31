Family of premature twins returns to Marshfield Children’s Hospital NICU to give gifts during holiday season

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The season of giving has special meaning for teens Amiya and Audrina Krizenesky.

The girls, who are now 12, spent weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Marshfield Children’s Hospital after being born on Dec. 7.

Amiya weighed just 2 pounds and 1.3 ounces while Audrina was 4 pounds and 3 ounces.

“Our girls were very critical when they were born,” explained the twins’ mom Asavari Krizenesky. “The staff there took care of them, but they really also took care of us.”

Since leaving the hospital with two healthy babies, the Krizenesky family has returned every holiday season to give back to staff and families who experience similar situations.

“When our girls were in the NICU, we got some cute, little gifts that we still bring out every holiday season,” Asavari explained. “It is a nice reminder of where they were.”

The twins say it is a full-circle experience to be able to give back each year.

“It’s a very special place to us, because, without all the help we got, we probably wouldn’t be here today,” Audrina expressed.

The girls have been Children’s Miracle Network Champions for the past two years. As champions, they advocate for the organization.

“I think it’s important to share our story to raise awareness to people who are putting their money towards technology that help babies,” Amiya said.

