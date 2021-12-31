City of Stanley sends a thank you

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Stanley is sending a thank you to those who provided assistance after a tornado stuck the City on Dec. 15.

The City of Stanley Police Department said an amazing number of volunteers assisted in the cleanup. They said many restaurants and businesses brought hot meals for the residents, volunteers, and city workers.

The City says they were overwhelmed with the generosity of surrounding communities.

They send a special thank you to the emergency response teams that came from other cities to assist, as well as other municipalities. They thank all who gave their time to help, and those who brought water, clothing, blankets, and many other necessary items. They say they are grateful for the assistance from the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Russ Bauer from Chippewa Emergency Management.

The City also thanks ministers and church groups for providing support to residents.

They thank the many others who offered their assistance.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.