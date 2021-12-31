News and First Alert Weather App
Athens girls basketball, Stratford boys basketball pick up wins at home in Dec. 30 prep highlights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATHENS AND STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Athens girls basketball and Stratford boys basketball were able to win their games at home to conclude the holiday tournament slate.

Athens girls basketball cruised out to the early 8-2 lead, backed by four points from Addison Lavicka in the first five minutes. They would win 61-36.

Stratford boys basketball was locked in a tight matchup with Bangor to conclude their holiday tournament. After falling down early, Caden Brusewitz and Brady Schmidt hit back-to-back threes for the Tigers late in the first half to put them up 21-15. They would use the momentum to win 58-47.

