2021 Share Your Holidays raises $146,822 for charity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2021 edition of Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser and food drive for The Wausau Salvation Army and the Neighbor’s Place food pantries raised $146,822.44.

$71,822.44 came in the form of donations. Another $75,000 came in the form of matching grants.

The Dudley Foundation, The B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation, The Miller-Halvorsen Family, The MacDonald Foundation and Incrediblebank provided the matching grants. Incrediblebank and Wagner Shell were sponsors of the event. Share Your Holidays has zero overhead cost and every penny is donated to the charities.

The $146,822 amount in 2021 boosts the total for all 19 years of the event to $1,173,679. Studies show a food pantry is able to buy three to four meals for every dollar donated. Tons of food have been donated over the years as well. That part of the effort has been put on hold the last two years during the pandemic.

It’s not too late to help the effort. Incrediblebank will keep the account open until the end of the year and is open Friday (12/31). You can drop a donation off at any branch or donate online at https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh.

From all of us at WSAW and WZAW, thank you so much for sharing your holidays.

