News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau man wins $1.1 million in fantasy football

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. - A Wausau man has won $1.1 million playing fantasy football. The Wausau Daily Herald reported Wednesday that 45-year-old ginseng farmer Will Hsu won the money in a game hosted by website Draft Kings.

The Green Bay Packers’ 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 19 helped him beat out 180,000 competitors.

Hsu says the win was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill and he plans to donate about a quarter of the money to charity, including the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. He also plans to take his family to a warm vacation spot and pay off his wife’s car.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

Latest News

Portion of Lincoln County snowmobile trails to open Friday
COVID testing resumes Jan. 3 at UWSP campuses
Amanda Lewis booking photo
Trial date set for woman charged in 2019 Wausau drive-by shooting
Heading out for NYE? Make a plan to get home safe