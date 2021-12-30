Trial date set for woman charged in 2019 Wausau drive-by shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 10-day trial is scheduled to begin next month for the 37-year-old Wausau woman charged with attempted homicide for her alleged role in a drive-by shooting.

Amanda Lewis remains in the Marathon County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

Police said the shooting happened July 3, 2019.

Investigators said Lewis texted another person and told him about her son’s 15-year-old friend getting beaten with a baseball bat. According to the criminal complaint, he texted back, “I’m being 2 of my nephews to shoot up the whole f*** town literally,” correcting the text to “bringing” in a follow-up message.

Police said that man was Maurice Bell. He was arrested in Texas and later charged in December 2019 in Marathon County for his alleged role.

No one was injured as a result of the July 3 shooting. During that incident, officers were dispatched to the area of N 1st Street and McIndoe Street for the report of a drive-by shooting. A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking north on the sidewalk adjacent to 1st Street at McIndoe Street when they were confronted by the occupants of a passing vehicle.

According to a news release, an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at the teens and the vehicle left the area. Police believe the victims were targeted based upon a perceived connection with a related incident from July 1. In that related incident, ambulance and officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, for a 15-year-old male who was beaten with a baseball bat. The victim had been in critical condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle was registered to Lewis. In the related incident from July 1, officers learned the 15-year-old victim was friends of Lewis’ son and was at her address prior to the assault. In addition to seizing the vehicle, officers located and interviewed several people seen leaving 526 Chicago Avenue, including Lewis.

Court documents state Bell had a relationship with Lewis. Court documents allege she was a passenger in the car that JB was driving when he allegedly shot the two teenagers.

The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 24.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.