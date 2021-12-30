News and First Alert Weather App
Stratford, Almond-Bancroft pick up wins at holiday tournaments

Stratford will play in their tournament’s title game Thursday
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 29, 2021
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - High school basketball teams all across the state found themselves playing in holiday tournaments Wednesday, including a few in Northcentral Wisconsin.

Stratford hosted their own boys’ high school basketball tournament featuring themselves along with Wausau East, Owen-Withee and Bangor.

Bangor topped Wausau East 76-67 in game one. In game number two of the evening, Stratford took care of Owen-Withee 65-44. Stratford will face Bangor in the title game Thursday while Wausau East will look to rebound against Owen-Withee.

Elsewhere, the 50th rendition of the Sentry Classic continued Wednesday at UW-Stevens Point. In the afternoon session, Almond-Bancroft found a way, squeaking by Westfield 47-36. The Eagles finish the Sentry Classic with a 1-1 mark.

