WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Zone 1 in Lincoln County will open at 8 a.m. on Dec. 31. Zone 1 trails in the northern half of the county.

Trails are in early season condition and maybe icy.

Lincoln County Snowmobile trails (WSAW)

All other zones will remain closed.

