News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers activate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from reserve/COVID-19 list, Randall Cobb returns to practice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have activated wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. MVS missed Saturday’s game after being placed on the list.

Randall Cobb, who hasn’t played since Week 12 against the Rams, was designated to return from the injured list. Cobb had core muscle surgery five weeks ago, but was wearing pads in practice on Thursday.

The news comes after Jaire Alexander was activated from the injured reserve, though he is not expected to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

Latest News

Merrill girls basketball head coach Adam Smith at practice on Jan. 27.
Funeral services set for Merrill coach and teacher
Stratford and Owen-Withee played in game two of the night at the Stratford Tournament
Stratford, Almond-Bancroft pick up wins at holiday tournaments
High School Sports 12/29/2021
High School Sports 12/29/2021
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Orlando...
Bucks win 4th straight behind 28 from Antetokounmpo