Packers activate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from reserve/COVID-19 list, Randall Cobb returns to practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have activated wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. MVS missed Saturday’s game after being placed on the list.

Randall Cobb, who hasn’t played since Week 12 against the Rams, was designated to return from the injured list. Cobb had core muscle surgery five weeks ago, but was wearing pads in practice on Thursday.

The news comes after Jaire Alexander was activated from the injured reserve, though he is not expected to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

