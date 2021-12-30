News and First Alert Weather App
Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart

30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and resisting an officer.(La Crosse County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with groping a 10-year-old girl in an Onalaska Walmart.

Online court records show 30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Amann groped the girl in a store aisle on May 22. The girl told her mother, who confronted Amann. He then fled the store.

Police caught up with him at his job on Oct. 29. He said he didn’t remember the girl or her mother. He then fled but was apprehended a short time later. He told officers he was sick and needs help.

Amann’s attorney declined to comment. Amann’s next court appearance is Jan. 5, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

