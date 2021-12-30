News and First Alert Weather App
Mayor welcomes refugee family to Wausau(Katie Rosenberg)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday night Wausau’s Mayor welcomed an Afghan refugee family to Wausau.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg posted a selfie holding a sign that read, ‘Welcome to Wausau.’ In the post, she explained the father of the family worked directly with the U.S. government during the war. She said he is proud to call the United States his new home.

She went on to thank the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. and New Beginnings for Refugees for helping prepare our community for the incoming families.

Facebook post about welcoming refugee family
Facebook post about welcoming refugee family(Katie Rosenberg)

More than 85 refugees could be resettled in Wausau within the next year.

The refugees could come from all over the world, but the ECDC expects many will come from Afghanistan.

