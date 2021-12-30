LeRoy Butler named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler has been named a finalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

The inventor of the ‘Lambeau leap’, Butler is one of 15 finalists, marking his third straight year being named a finalist.

A four-time All-Pro selection, Butler is the only player in NFL history to record both 20 sacks and 20 interceptions in a career. He is also the only member of the All 1990s team not enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

The inductees will be announced the day before the Super Bowl in February.

