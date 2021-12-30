Heading out for NYE? Make a plan to get home safe

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows alcohol-related crashes killed 140 people in Wisconsin and injured 2,918 in 2019. That same year there were approximately 21,000 convictions for drunken driving offenses.

The DOT wants everyone to enjoy New Years’ celebrations, but only if a plan is made to get home safely.

The DOT’s Drive Sober app is free. It uses a person’s location to find the nearest cab company or will also connect you with the Uber or Lyft apps. Download the Drive Sober mobile app.

WisDOT Drive Sober app shows users safe ride home options (Wisconsin DOT)

If you hurt or kill someone in a crash you could face extremely serious charges, like negligent homicide or operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury.

Refuse a blood/breath alcohol concentration (BAC) test and you will lose your license on the spot for at least one year and you may have your car impounded.

Wisconsin laws include mandatory installation of ignition interlock devices on all vehicles owned by anyone convicted of first offense operating while intoxicated (OWI) with an alcohol content of 0.15 or higher as well as second or subsequent offense OWI.

If you drive drunk with a child under age 16 in the vehicle, the penalties will double.

If you have two prior drunken-driving convictions and have a BAC over 0.17, the penalties are multiplied.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.