Funeral services set for Merrill coach and teacher

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services are planned for a Merrill high school teacher and coach who died due to a rare bone cancer.

Adam Smith was a special education teacher. He also hed held several basketball coaching positions at Merrill High School. According to his obituary, Smith was also a coach for Special Olympics and was a Special Olympics booster club member.

Smith died on Dec. 28. He was 28.

The family is requesting donations may be made in Adam’s name to Merrill Special Olympics.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 6th and again after 10 a.m. Jan. 7 all at the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.