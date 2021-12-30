News and First Alert Weather App
Frustrations mount over car computer chip shortage

Car dealerships are still struggling to keep up with the nationwide computer chip shortage.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Central Wisconsin (WSAW) - Car dealerships are still struggling to keep up with the nationwide computer chip shortage. The semiconductor chips are vital to make your car run safely.

Kaelee Kent said she was impacted by the supply chain shortage of car microchips. It set her back by months after the transmission control module in her Ford Focus suddenly stopped working. She took the car to her Ford dealership in August.

“Ford just said that they have no idea when they’ll be in, they’re on backorder indefinitely, and I was like ‘oh, OK,’” Kent said.

Kent’s car was unable to be driven safely, so she decided to have the dealership hold it until the problem could be fixed. Little did she know, the part wouldn’t arrive until mid-December.

“It sat there for almost four months,” said Kent.

This meant she was without a vehicle and couldn’t get to work, school, or anywhere else without help from friends and family. Although she’s frustrated with the situation, she hoped for something in return.

“I really wish they had done something. Given me a loner, or even like given me free oil changes or literally anything,” Kent said.

Kent isn’t the only one facing an issue with the computer chip shortage. Car dealerships are feeling the sting as well.

“We had some vehicles that were actually sold, waiting on a part that took a couple of months to get in,” Brickner’s Park City Vice President Jameson Brickner said.

Brickner’s Park City in Merrill has about half the amount of cars on its lot than usual. Only slightly better than the summer where they only had about a third. They said it’s all caused by a lack of semiconductor chips.

“Certain manufacturers have been building vehicles and storing them off-site, waiting for a single component to go into there to finish the vehicle,” Brickner said.

Brickner said even their repair shop is seeing a bigger backup than usual, leaving many customers playing the waiting game.

“There’s so much technology in these vehicles, we can’t do without the microchips,” Brickner said.

Bricker said it’s hard to say how long the car chip shortage will last but he expects it to be a continual problem for the next one to two years.

