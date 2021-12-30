News and First Alert Weather App
Friends rallying support for Green Bay heart attack, stroke survivor

Barbara "Barb" Schauf receiving physical therapy to regain strength in legs.
(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Barbara “Barb” Schauf is a heart attack, heart failure and stroke survivor from Green Bay. As she continues on the road to recovery, her friends and family are rallying support to help remodel her home into an accessible and safe living space. But donations on a fundraising page are not pouring in.

Last December, Schauf had a heart attack and heart failure. She underwent a triple bypass surgery.

“I think when you hear open-heart surgery, your mind goes to the worst possible thing,” said Carrie Robinson, Schauf’s daughter.

However, a few months later, Schauf had a stroke that limited movement in her left leg and arm. After that, she needed to get her toe amputated.

“She’s very independent, and this has been the hardest thing for her--to give up that independence and count on other people. But she still needs that at this time,” said Melody Iattoni, a friend of Schauf’s.

Iattoni and Adam Stapel are just a few of Schauf’s friends trying to find a way to help her. They said Schauf’s home is no longer easy to around in or safe. While Schauf is working hard to regain her strength, her friends are fixing up her home and making it more accessible before she returns. The biggest projects are the bathroom and roof.

“To really transform the house into what Barb needs to come home and be safe, is probably beyond her group of friends,” said Stapel.

The group of friends wanted to keep the donation only available to close friends and family, however, it wouldn’t be enough to reach their goal.

If you would like to donate, click here.

