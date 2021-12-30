News and First Alert Weather App
COVID testing resumes Jan. 3 at UWSP campuses

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Community COVID-19 testing at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will resume Monday.

Appointments are required for these free rapid-results antigen tests at www.wiheathconnect.com. Testing will be offered at the following UW-Stevens Point locations:

  • Stevens Point – Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Science Building, Room C124, 2001 Fourth Ave.
  • Marshfield – Mondays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., physical education building, 2000 W. 5th St.
  • Wausau – Thursdays, time and location to be determined.

Allow 20-25 minutes for the test and results. The results will be available on-site and by logging into the registration website.

For questions, please contact the COVID-19 Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619. For parking details or more information, see the COVID testing website.

