News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Avoid cruise travel amid COVID-19 surge, even if vaccinated, CDC says

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC...
The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.(Carnival Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel on cruise ships because of a surge of COVID-19 cases aboard the ships.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in its updated guidance Thursday.

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.

If a traveler opts to go on a cruise anyway, the CDC recommends getting tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days afterwards, even if the person has no symptoms.

People on cruises should wear masks covering their nose and mouth while in shared spaces, stay 6 feet from others, wash hands often and avoid people who are sick.

Passengers who experience illness should stay in their cabin and notify the medical center on the ship immediately.

Most cruise lines require adult passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon return, those who aren’t fully vaccinated should quarantine for five days.

Do not board a ship if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Full guidance on cruise travel is available on the CDC website.

Several cruise ships have reported outbreaks, with the CDC investigating or observing about 88 vessels, and some vessels being denied permission to disembark in some locations, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

Latest News

A group of women from 6 Fit Studios in Canton, Massachusetts gifted Kendra Cucino-D’Allesandro...
Amputee gifted runner blade to get back on her feet
Mostly cloudy with temps in the 10s during evening on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Some flakes flying at time, getting colder
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis
A group of women from 6 Fit Studios in Canton, Massachusetts gifted Kendra Cucino-D’Allesandro...
Amputee gifted runner blade to get back on her feet
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information