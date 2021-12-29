Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls basketball beats Marathon on the road, Iola-Scandinavia beats Pacelli

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wittenberg-Birnamwood got a big non-conference win over Marathon on the road while Iola-Scandinavia beat Pacelli in the Sentry Classic in Dec. 28 highlights.

Marathon leading scorer Allison Wokatsch dropped in 14 points, but Wittenberg was able to overcome a halftime deficit to win 39-33.

At the Sentry Classic, both Iola-Scandinavia and Pacelli were struggling to score with an 8-4 score at halftime in favor of the Thunderbirds. They would ride that momentum to a 26-18 win.

At D.C. Everest, the Evergreens struggled against Neenah and the state’s leading scorer in Allie Ziebell. She had 24 points in the first half as the Rockets won 82-29.

