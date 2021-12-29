News and First Alert Weather App
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot now up to $441M

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is $441 million.

It’s been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

The cash value of the big win is $317.5 million, according to the game operator.

Each ticket costs $2 per play per draw.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

