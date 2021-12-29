Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot now up to $441M
(WSAW) - The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is $441 million.
It’s been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.
The cash value of the big win is $317.5 million, according to the game operator.
Each ticket costs $2 per play per draw.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
