Treasurer of chamber and food pantry in Park Falls accused of embezzlement

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 31-year-old woman accused of embezzling $54,000 from two nonprofit organizations.

Dayna Lemmer is expected to make her first court appearance on Jan. 11.

An investigation began in August after a routine bank audit discovered funds in accounts held by the Park Falls Chamber and Lord’s Cupboard food pantry may have been used by the organizations’ treasurer.

Lemmer had been treasurer at both organizations since 2019. According to court documents based on statements from Lemmer, the fraudulent activity had been occurring for approximately a year.

Court documents state Lemmer used the money to pay bills and buy personal items.

