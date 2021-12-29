Tragic milestone: COVID-19 deaths top 10,000 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday marked a tragic milestone in Wisconsin’s nearly two-year battle against the COVID-19 pandemic as state health officials confirm the 10,000th death related to the virus.

The latest Dept. of Health Services update showed a five-digit figure for the first time, listing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began at 10,014, an increase of 94 over the previous day’s report.

The DHS statistic only includes the deaths in Wisconsin that health officials are sure were COVID-19-related. State health officials also suspect more than 1,100 others likely stem from the virus, meaning the number of confirmed and probable deaths currently sits approximately 10 percent higher.

While the bulk of those were recorded between October of last year and the end of February, the daily average death rate has hovered for the past few months at the highest levels, approximately two-dozen per day, since that wintertime peak. In fact, Wisconsin health officials have recorded more deaths in the past three months than the other nine months of 2021 combined.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state’s first three deaths were tallied on March 19 of last year, a little more than a month after the virus was first discovered in the state. It wasn’t until August before state health officials confirmed Wisconsin’s thousandth virus-related death. Two and a half months later, in mid-October, the 2,000th death was found as more and more people started to succumb to coronavirus. Just a month later, the state was already approaching 4,000, and, around New Year’s Day, it had just past 5,700.

The rate began to decline in February, to the point that only approximately 540 were reported combined in the five months between March and July. Nearly five times that number – approximately 2,500 – have been recorded since August.

Even with the recent acceleration, Wisconsin remains well within the bottom half of states in COVID-19-related death rate on a per capita basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state ranked 36th in per capita deaths, with 189 per 100,000 residents, according to the federal agency. The CDC’s figure counts more than 11,000 coronavirus deaths for Wisconsin, seeming to include the probable cases as well as the confirmed ones.

Wisconsin’s per capita rate nearly mirrors – but slightly trails – Minnesota (185/100K residents) but ranks ahead of all other neighboring states. The state’s mortality rate per capita is also well below the CDC’s figure for the country as a whole, which stands at 245 deaths per 100,000 Americans. In all, the agency has recorded more than 810,000 deaths nationwide.

State Total deaths Deaths per 100K Wisconsin 11,107 189 Illinois 30,566 241 Iowa 7,799 247 Minnesota 10,440 185 Michigan 28,344 283 (Note: Based on CDC data using probable deaths as well as confirmed)

CDC ranking of states by per capita mortality rate on Dec. 28, 2021. (CDC)

