Toboggan slide opens at Iverson Park in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point has opened one of its 300-foot long toboggan slides.

The toboggan slides are located adjacent to the warming lodge. Six-foot and 8-foot padded toboggans are available for rent. Toboggans can be rented for one hour for $12; or 30 minutes for $6. People can aslo bring toboggans from home to use with the slide.

The toboggan run is located at Iverson Park Winter Sports Area.

During winter break it is open Dec. 26 - Jan. 2 from noon to 8 p.m.

Iverson Park also has three sled and saucer runs, one designated snowboard run, and one designated run for children 6-years old and younger along with an outdoor recreational skating rink nearby.

Iverson Park Winter Sports Area is located at 4601 WI-66 in Stevens Point.

Iverson Park provides families with sledding, snow shoe trails, an outdoor ice rink, hot chocolate and classic toboggan not found anywhere else in Portage County.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.