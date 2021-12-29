Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip will require everyone to prepay for their gas. WKBT-TV reports the change is necessary to prevent drive-offs.

The conviecne store has signage posted alerting customers of the upcoming change.

Customers can still use cash or check to prepay for fuel inside the store. All stores’ fuel pumps will be turned to prepay or pay-at-the-pump only, except for side-diesel islands, which will still have the pay-inside option.

Kwik Trip has more than 28,000 employees and 800 retail locations across multiple states in the upper Midwest.

