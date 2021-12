ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Langlade County’s snowmobile trails will open Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

Zone A will open with the exception of the trail between intersections 49 and 58. Zone A includes trails in the northern and eastern part of the county.

Langlade County snowmobile trails (WSAW)

