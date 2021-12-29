News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pharmacies struggle to keep at-home-COVID-19 tests on shelves

UW-Health said while more people are testing themselves the shortage is more so due to supply chain issues, but the spike in cases around the holiday hasn’t helped.
Number of at home testing kits dwindle amid Omicron surge
Number of at home testing kits dwindle amid Omicron surge(wkyt)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Holiday gatherings, travel, and the surge of the Omicron variant are creating a strong demand for COVID-19 tests and a national shortage of at-home test kits.

“As far as clinic and drive-through options, uh, you know, they are busy So a lot of people have gone to home testing,” Dr. Ashok Rai with Prevea Health said.

Pharmacies like Meijer and Walgreens tell Action 2 News that keeping at-home-test on their shelves has been such a struggle that they’ve had to limit the number of tests people can buy.

UW-Health said while more people are testing themselves the shortage is more so due to supply chain issues, but the spike in cases around the holiday hasn’t helped.

“I think some of it has to do with the supply chain or the manufacturing. I think it’s more that than anything else. The demand has certainly gone up by quite a bit, but even before that, you know, it wasn’t like there was a plethora of them on the market,” Dr. Nasia Safdar with UW-Health said.

Meanwhile, Prevea said it has an ample amount of PCR tests to go around. They encourage those who can’t get their hands on an at-home test to schedule a test with their health care provider right away, but only if they have symptoms or have been exposed.

“We don’t need everybody just getting tested just to, just to find out just in case the real indications for testing right now, especially with limited supplies,” Dr. Rai said.

The state reported more than six thousand new positive cases on Wednesday, December 29, with the positivity rate of all tests jumping another full point to 16%.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine

Latest News

Frustration Over Car Chip Shortage 12/29/2021
Frustration Over Car Chip Shortage 12/29/2021
Car dealerships are still struggling to keep up with the nationwide computer chip shortage. The...
Frustrations mount over car computer chip shortage
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Some health insurance plans change what they cover regarding COVID-19
COVID-19 health insurance coverage changing in 2022
Moderna trial could yield first COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5-years-old
Moderna trial could yield first COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5-years-old