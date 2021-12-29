PFAS found in Rib Mountain municipal well

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Sanitary officials have detected a man-made chemical in one of Rib Mountains’ four municipal wells.

Elevated levels of PFAS were found in well number one in late November.

Officials were testing the municipal wells in preparation for a water treatment plant, according to the Rib Mountain Sanitary District. The PFAS at the well was at levels above the recommended standards of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

“Typically you wouldn’t find any PFAS levels in your wells,” said Michael Heyroth, director of the Rib Mountain Sanitary District.

PFAS are short for per and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are used in clothing, fast food wrappers, and fire fighting foam. Long-term exposure to them can lead to health problems.

“Some of the health concerns with PFAS is low birth weight, and decreased fertility, and increased cholesterol or increased high blood pressure,” said Heyroth.

Well One was immediately shut off due to the contamination. The Town of Rib Mountain is only using water from the other three wells with levels below the health threshold.

The Rib Mountain Sanitary District is working with the DNR to find the cause of the contamination.

“This is a bit of a mystery, we don’t know where it came from because there is no factory or anything close by,” said Heyroth.

Heyroth said the water for the Town of Rib Mountain residents to use. He said it is perfectly fine and can be used as normal.

So far, no residents have reported any health issues due to the PFAS.

