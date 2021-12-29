News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘The money should start flowing by summertime’: Energy Secretary says EV charging network plan is cruising along

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - By Feb. 15, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation will release state guidance as part of the administration’s plan to create a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers.

Granholm says it’s the first step toward green-lighting multibillion dollars in funding for local governments to begin the installation process.

“We want to put those charging stations in places that don’t already have them, where the private sector might not build them because maybe it’s not in their financial interest; maybe it’s rural areas where it’s long distances between charging,” said Secretary Granholm. “We want to take away the anxiety that people will have about getting an electric vehicle.”

According to the White House, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $5 billion in formula funding for states to build this network. Ten percent will be set aside for yearly state grants. The law also provides $2.5 billion for communities and corridors through grants that will ensure that the charger deployment meets administration priorities such as supporting rural charging, improving local air quality, and increasing EV charging access in disadvantaged communities.

“The money should start flowing by the summertime and we’ll start to see those charging stations all over the country,” Secretary Granholm said.

The electric vehicle charging network plan is a crucial part of the President’s clean energy agenda, but it wasn’t the environmental benefits that drove Virginia resident Vincent Giacomino to purchase his electric car.

Instead, Giacomino says it was the thrill, the new technology, and minimal maintenance that caused him to make the shift.

“You don’t have to change the oil: you just have wipers, windshield, brakes, and tires. That’s about it,” he said. “We just did a road trip from New York City and we used the supercharger network. It costs, on average, about maybe a third of what gasoline costs.”

Giacomino admits, however, finding a place to plug in isn’t always easy.

“I think once you make the infrastructure more comparable to gasoline or diesel, electric cars start to make a lot more sense for people,” he said.

The administration’s plan will likely further President Biden’s goal to have electric cars and trucks make up half of the new vehicles sold by 2030. Currently, data from the Pew Research Center shows only 7% of Americans say they own an electric car.

The majority of drivers are more focused on paying for gas, as prices average above $3 a gallon, heading into the new year.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 28 federal sites in Wisconsin...
Nearly 30 Wisconsin sites with indigenous slur to be renamed
Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store

Latest News

Powerball for 8-25-2021
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot now up to $441M
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work New Year’s if no verdict
EV
Energy Secretary says EV charging network plan is cruising along
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Holmes jury resumes deliberations after closed-door meeting