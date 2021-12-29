Mayor Wiza: Shovel your sidewalks for those with mobility issues

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With snow comes shoveling. It’s no secret the snowblower and shovel are aspects of life in Wisconsin winters.

Clearing sidewalks of snow is crucial for our daily routines.

Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point is asking residents to be diligent with their shoveling responsibilities for those with mobility issues.

“It’s very important that we clear our sidewalks for that access, to make sure that those people have safe environment to get to where they’re going,” Wiza said.

City ordinances give property owners between 24-72 hours to clear their sidewalks and curbs of snow. Residents have 24 hours for properties with grass boulevards, but for those with just a side, they have up to 72 hours to clear those walk ways.

The city partnered with Mid-State Independent Living for their ‘Adopt-a-Curb’ Program. It pools volunteers to clear out snow from corners across the city.

“We’re asking people wherever they are on their block to adopt that curb cut and clear that area out so someone for example in a wheelchair has the ability to go and cross the street without having this monstrous snow bank to over come,” Wiza added.

Wiza also asks residents to clear snow at least 3 feet from fire hydrants to help firefighters.

“That takes up valuable resources that may cost someone their life…so if you could do that, that would be awesome and we’re going to get through winter again just like we do every year,” Wiza said.

If residents fail to clear snow from their properties, they could be accessed a fine and have to pay a private contractor to remove snow from the property.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.