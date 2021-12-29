Man taken into custody after allegedly firing crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells

News and First Alert Weather App
By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly shooting a crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. says around midnight the man barricaded himself and the woman inside a bedroom, claiming to be armed with a firearm. Police add the man threatened to shoot the woman.

The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were called in to assist.

Police say after several hours of using a negotiator in an attempt to get the woman out safely and the man to surrender, negotiations broke down at about 5:30 a.m.

The Emergency Response Teams from Columbia and Sauk Co. then entered the home to retrieve the woman. During this, police say the man shot a crossbow at one of the team members.

Using ‘less lethal’ options, the man was subdued and taken into custody by officials.

The woman was safely retrieved from home.

There are no reports of injuries.

